Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,429 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

