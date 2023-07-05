Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 933 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,193,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,093,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

