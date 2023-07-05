BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $91.98. 81,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,754. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.59. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

