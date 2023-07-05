BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.