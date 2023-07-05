BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,466. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

