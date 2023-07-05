BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $454.05. 540,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.53 and its 200-day moving average is $421.62. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

