BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $987,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after buying an additional 15,081,042 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after buying an additional 2,921,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,697 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. 351,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,161. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1342 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

