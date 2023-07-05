BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 661 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,226,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,315,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.