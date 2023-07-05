BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes $1.72 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,423,841,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.45. 195,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,943. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

