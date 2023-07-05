Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$242.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

TSE BYD opened at C$250.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$134.01 and a 12-month high of C$254.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$242.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$222.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$966.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$919.26 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8767692 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

