Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,074,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,986,000 after buying an additional 863,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 748,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

