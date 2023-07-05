Brokerages Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price at $59.27

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. Match Group has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.