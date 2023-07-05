Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Short Interest Down 19.2% in June

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 19,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.5 %

BN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. 1,745,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

