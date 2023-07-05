Brown Financial Advisory Has $274,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Financial Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,326. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

