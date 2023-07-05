Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRKR. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $27,764,486. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

