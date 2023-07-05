Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 28th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

CMCL opened at GBX 935.10 ($11.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2,215.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,058.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 805 ($10.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.51).

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

