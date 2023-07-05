Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $35.15

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.15, but opened at $36.09. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 164,365 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

