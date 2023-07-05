Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,030,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 375,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,205. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

