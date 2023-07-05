Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 35,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

CNI stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.89. 76,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

