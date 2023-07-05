Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

