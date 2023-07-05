Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 5.5%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. 1,566,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,891,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEED shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.65 to C$0.61 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$375.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.35.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.