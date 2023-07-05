CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Up 30.1% in June

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:IGR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,597. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
