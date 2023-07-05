CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0543 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $43.71 million and $3.23 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019584 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,500.68 or 1.00019202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05751467 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $1,661,437.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.