Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,038,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,561 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 792,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 211,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

