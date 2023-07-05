Centurion (CNT) Trading 279.1% Higher Over Last Week

Centurion (CNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Centurion coin can now be bought for $3.69 or 0.00012113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centurion has traded 279.1% higher against the dollar. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $286.50 million and $483.48 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 77,663,825.857077 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 4.1030285 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $982,729.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

