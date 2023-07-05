Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Up 11%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Free Report) shot up 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.51. 26,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 11,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$107.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 15.04.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., an exploration and evaluation stage company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and South America. The company also explores for zinc ores. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mineral concessions totaling 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

