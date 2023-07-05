Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $119.79. The company had a trading volume of 37,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,035. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.78.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $218.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.11%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.