Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.64. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

