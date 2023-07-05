China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Trading Down 33.4%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Free Report)’s share price traded down 33.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

China Health Industries Stock Down 33.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.19.

China Health Industries Company Profile

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: HLJ Huimeijia, Humankind, and others. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams.

