China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 896,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,090.7 days.
China Railway Group Stock Performance
Shares of CRWOF stock remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. China Railway Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.78.
China Railway Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Railway Group
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.