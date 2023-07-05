China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 896,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,090.7 days.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRWOF stock remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. China Railway Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.78.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

