China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.57

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

China Resources Cement Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

About China Resources Cement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.73%. China Resources Cement’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.83%.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

