China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.57

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
China Resources Cement Stock Down 6.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.
China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend
About China Resources Cement
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Cement
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.