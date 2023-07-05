Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,800 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916,454. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.