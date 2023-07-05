Chiron Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,633,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.09.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,346. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

