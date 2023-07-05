Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. 16,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

