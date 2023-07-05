Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 204,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

