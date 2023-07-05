Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 196,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,301. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

