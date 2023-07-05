Chiron Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.3% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after buying an additional 6,707,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.59. 2,086,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,539,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

