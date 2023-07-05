Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,883. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The firm has a market cap of $309.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.71 and its 200-day moving average is $374.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

