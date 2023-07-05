Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,712 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 207,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,846. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%. Analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

