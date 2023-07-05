Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,536 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $137,886.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,704,330.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,035 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $88,782.30.

On Friday, June 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $59,649.63.

On Thursday, April 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,236 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $166,254.36.

Impinj Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ PI traded down $4.37 on Wednesday, hitting $86.34. 351,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $116.16. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

