Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,834 shares during the period. Ciena makes up approximately 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.22% of Ciena worth $173,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 363,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,675. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

