Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,628 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,745 shares during the quarter. Civista Bancshares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 172.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

CIVB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIVB. TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.