Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVBFree Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,628 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,745 shares during the quarter. Civista Bancshares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 172.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

CIVB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIVB. TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.