Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 161,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,502,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $545.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

