Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 163,111,180 shares traded.

Clontarf Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.