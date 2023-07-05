Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £195,649.50 and a PE ratio of -0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.15.
cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.
