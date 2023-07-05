Cobak Token (CBK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular exchanges. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $42.22 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,635,409 tokens. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

