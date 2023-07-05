Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Cognex makes up 3.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.18. 214,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,508. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CL King began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

