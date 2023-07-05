CoinLoan Price Hits $1.21 on Top Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $52.55 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00003976 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

