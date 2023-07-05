Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $224,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 149,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. 2,188,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,965,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.