Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 2.3 %

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,175. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -264.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

